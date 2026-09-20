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Who is your mensch? Celebrate goodness in memory of Melvin Cravitz, says Rachel Riley

Countdown star encourages her followers to join the Mensch Like Melvin campaign on anniversary of Yom Kippur attack

September 20, 2026 12:00
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Rachel Riley (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Rachel Riley has urged her followers to “spread a little bit of light” in memory of Yom Kippur terror attack victim Melvin Cravitz by sharing stories of mensches.

The television presenter and antisemitism campaigner is a patron of Mensch Like Melvin, a charity set up by Cravitz’s stepdaughter, Sherelle Dresner, to honour his legacy.

Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed in the attack at Heaton Park last Yom Kippur.

On the Yom Kippur anniversary of the attack, Riley asked her 620,000 Instagram followers to celebrate their own mensch through the "Mensch Like Melvin" campaign.

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Topics:

Heaton park synagogue attack

Rachel Riley

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