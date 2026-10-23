White supremacist teenager admits having synagogue shooter’s manifesto

He admitted having on his home computer the manifesto of US white supremacist gunman Payton Gendron and the manifesto of German neo-Nazi Stephan Balliet, who carried out the Halle synagogue mass shooting in 2019.

Woolfenden further admitted possessing documents on firearms and making bombs.

He also published material intending to stir up racial hatred against Jews in posts made on X and on Telegram, as well as material intended to stir up racial hatred against “foreigners”.

At a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said she had seen documents referring to Woolfenden’s hatred of a number of groups on the grounds of “white racial superiority”.

The court heard that documents suggested Woolfenden had written his own “personal manifesto” to carry out an attack himself using firearms and was “waiting until the outcome of elections in 2028”.

The US Presidential election is scheduled for November 7, 2028, and the next London mayoral election is scheduled to be held on May 4 of that year.

Woolfenden, who has no previous convictions, was remanded into custody to be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on December 4.

He admitted five counts of possessing documents likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, as well as two counts of disseminating the contents of a terrorist publication.

He also admitted three counts of publishing written material stirring up racial hatred, one count of publishing written material stirring up religious hatred, and one count of publishing written material stirring up hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation.