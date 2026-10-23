White supremacist teenager admits having synagogue shooter’s manifesto

A white supremacist teenager has admitted a string of terror offences, including having a neo-Nazi synagogue gunman’s manifesto and distributing a video of the Christchurch mosque shootings.
Damian Woolfenden, 18, pleaded guilty to 12 charges dating from May 2025 to May 2026 at the Old Bailey on Friday morning via video link from HMP Forest Bank.
Woolfenden, of Bury, Greater Manchester, posted Brenton Tarrant’s live-streamed video of the 2019 Christchurch killings of 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand, onto a self-described “pro-white” platform on July 22, 2025.
The 18-year-old also posted the manifesto of far-right terrorist Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in two attacks in Norway in 2011, onto a Telegram group on September 7, 2025.
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