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West Midlands Police scandal must not be repeated, warn Jewish leaders as officers face gross misconduct claims

Call comes after watchdog announces investigation into conduct around ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters

August 27, 2026 18:27
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Chief Constable Craig Guildford of West Midlands Police (Parliament TV)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Jewish leaders have called for assurances that the failures surrounding the ban of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans will not be repeated, after the police watchdog announced misconduct investigations into senior West Midlands Police officers.

Former Chief Constable Craig Guildford is being investigated for gross misconduct by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

It is alleged that he failed to ensure due diligence was carried out on an inaccurate intelligence briefing used in the decision to ban the Israeli fans from Aston Villa’s Europa League match.

Three other police officers and a staff member are also facing probes for potential misconduct.

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Topics:

Maccabi

West Midlands Police

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