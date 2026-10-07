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We stand with Israel, Britain’s Jewish leaders tell crowd at October 7 vigil in central London

Community members gathered near 10 Downing Street on third anniversary of Hamas massacre

October 7, 2026 19:13
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Hundreds gather at the vigil outside 10 Downing Street (Credit: Michelle Wolodarsky)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Britain’s Jewish leaders told hundreds of people at today’s vigil in central London for the victims of October 7: “We stand with Israel.”

The crowd had gathered together despite the rain for the third anniversary of the massacre in which 1,200 men, women and children were murdered.

The vigil near 10 Downing Street was organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews (BoD) and the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC), and mourned the dead with a minute’s silence.

The national anthems of Britain and Israel were sung, and there were also musical performances.

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Topics:

October 7

October 7 anniversary

October 7 commemoration

London

Richard Tice

Phil Rosenberg

Keith Black

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis

Rabbi Charley Baginsky

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