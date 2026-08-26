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Watch: Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Ali G in trailer for new film

The actor will reprise his iconic role in a new mockumentary, which will hit cinemas in October

August 26, 2026 09:58
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Sacha Baron Cohen as Ali G in 'Ali G: Who Iz I?' (YouTube/MGM Studios)

By

Lucy Pollock

2 min read
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Ali G is back in da house – the trailer for Sacha Baron Cohen’s upcoming mockumentary, Ali G: Who Iz I?, was released around midday on August 25.

The film, Baron Cohen’s directorial feature debut, is the sequel to 2002’s Ali G Indahouse and Da Ali G Show, which ran for 3 series between 2000 and 2004.

Two decades later, “hip-hop journalist” Ali G is back, complete with outrageous outfits and his iconic yellow glasses.

In the trailer, Ali joked that, in the twenty years he’s been gone, “the world went to c***. There was COVID, wars, and Ed Sheeran”.

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Topics:

Sacha Baron Cohen

Film

Jewish film

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