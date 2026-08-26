Watch: Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Ali G in trailer for new film

But the preview saw him promise to get “back on top” with “a brand new ting called a documentary,” which follows him over the course of a year, interacting with real people.

The trailer also showed Ali’s long-term girlfriend, Julie (played by Morgana Robinson), heavily pregnant, as Ali asked a doctor to tell her “it’s probably wind or a big poo”.

And he boasted that the film will have “romance”, “well good advice on starting a family”, “sick beats”, “the very latest firearms techmology [sic]”, “action”, “drama”, “heartbreak”, “boning”, “plot twists” and “the very latest TikTok trends.”

Sacha Baron Cohen as Ali G in 'Ali G: Who Iz I?' (YouTube/MGM Studios)

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Morgana Robinson as Julie in 'Ali G: Who Iz I?' (YouTube/MGM Studios)

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The official plot synopsis reads: “After 20 years spent “chillin’, tokin’ [slang for marijuana use] and bonin’”, Ali G is shocked to discover that his long-term girlfriend, Julie, is eight months pregnant.

“Faced with an extra mouth to feed, he gets off his batty and heads to America to reclaim his former glory… but soon encounters adversaries who will ultimately threaten his and his child’s very existence.”

The film follows Baron Cohen’s classic style of mockumentaries featuring real people, unaware that they’re being pranked – a style developed on Da Ali G Show. This does, however, mark a departure from Ali G Indahouse, which was fully scripted.

Baron Cohen first developed the titular character in 1998 as part of Channel 4’s The 11 O’Clock Show, before developing his own series, where other beloved characters, notably Kazakh TV reporter Borat Sagdiyev, were introduced.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Ali G in 'Ali G: Who Iz I?' (YouTube/MGM Studios)

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Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike at the 'Ladies First' special screening at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on May 17, 2026 (Getty Images)

Getty Images for Netflix

Who Iz I? was filmed in secret, similarly to Borat (2006), Brüno (2009) and his TV series Who Is America? (2018).

The project was unveiled on Baron Cohen’s Instagram in July, in a post captioned in character: “Dey haz finally made a documentary about me. And it ain’t dat c*** one about da penguins, dis one haz got at least twice as much animal sex.”

The actor was also recently spotted attending Wimbledon in character as Ali G. As well as starring in the film, Baron Cohen served as director, writer and producer.

The release follows Baron Cohen’s revival of his other beloved character, Borat, in 2020’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, despite previously saying he was retiring both Borat and Ali G in 2007.

The film will be released in theatres on October 23 by Amazon MGM Studios.