Ali G ‘iz BACK’: Sacha Baron Cohen revives beloved character with surprise Wimbledon appearance ahead of ‘new film’

Booyakasha! Sacha Baron Cohen has dusted off one of Britain's most iconic comedy characters, making a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon men's singles final as Ali G.

The 54-year-old Jewish comedian arrived at Centre Court in full character, sporting Ali G's trademark yellow-tinted glasses, beard, chunky gold chain, and a custom green-and-white tracksuit emblazoned with the words "Da Championships Wimbledon" and "Official Ganja Dealer".

Ali G also made his Instagram debut with a suitably irreverent message, saying "I iz BACK!" before jokingly offering to "hook up" anyone finding the Wimbledon final "borin’".