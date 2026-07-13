Become a Member
UK

Ali G ‘iz BACK’: Sacha Baron Cohen revives beloved character with surprise Wimbledon appearance ahead of ‘new film’

Tennis is like ‘a c*** version of ping pong’, joked Ali G from the stands, where he sat dressed in a ‘Ganja’-themed white tracksuit

July 13, 2026 16:30
AliG.jpg
Sacha Baron Cohen attends the screening of HBO's 'Da Ali G Show' on February 24, 2003 (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Booyakasha! Sacha Baron Cohen has dusted off one of Britain's most iconic comedy characters, making a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon men's singles final as Ali G.

The 54-year-old Jewish comedian arrived at Centre Court in full character, sporting Ali G's trademark yellow-tinted glasses, beard, chunky gold chain, and a custom green-and-white tracksuit emblazoned with the words "Da Championships Wimbledon" and "Official Ganja Dealer".

Ali G also made his Instagram debut with a suitably irreverent message, saying "I iz BACK!" before jokingly offering to "hook up" anyone finding the Wimbledon final "borin’".

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Sacha Baron Cohen

comedy

Film

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper