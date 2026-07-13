Ali G ‘iz BACK’: Sacha Baron Cohen revives beloved character with surprise Wimbledon appearance ahead of ‘new film’

Booyakasha! Sacha Baron Cohen has dusted off one of Britain's most iconic comedy characters, making a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon men's singles final as Ali G.
The 54-year-old Jewish comedian arrived at Centre Court in full character, sporting Ali G's trademark yellow-tinted glasses, beard, chunky gold chain, and a custom green-and-white tracksuit emblazoned with the words "Da Championships Wimbledon" and "Official Ganja Dealer".
Ali G also made his Instagram debut with a suitably irreverent message, saying "I iz BACK!" before jokingly offering to "hook up" anyone finding the Wimbledon final "borin’".
🎾 Spotted: Ali G at Wimbledon 🍁
Over the weekend, Sacha Baron Cohen made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon in character as Ali G, marking the return of one of his most iconic creations.
The stunt comes as Cohen gears up to promote his new film and the long-awaited comeback… pic.twitter.com/pHqtAIuvGb
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