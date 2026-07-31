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Vegan music festival cancelled after complaint over anti-Israel bands

Acts due to perform at the event, which was planning to raise money for animal charities, have accused Israel of 'killing Palestinians for fun’ and featured Hamas’ red triangle symbol in their sets

July 31, 2026 09:46
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Punk band Hawxx attend the Download Festival 2023 launch event at NoMad London on November 07, 2022 (Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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The Scouts have cancelled a vegan music festival booking at one of its premises following warnings regarding the anti-Israel rhetoric of some of the bands headlining the event.

The Great Vegan Gathering was due to hold the event at the Scouts’ Gilwell Park in Epping Forest from August 28 to September 3.

The lineup was set to include acts such as HAWXX, who have a song called Resistance Is Justified; Active Slaughter, whose band member wears a shirt labelled “FCK IOF” [Israeli Occupation Forces, an acronym used by critics of the IDF], and Millie Manders and the Shutup, whose performance material features Hamas’ inverted red triangle.

Lobbying group UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) wrote to Scouts alerting them to the risk of allowing the festival to go ahead with these groups.

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