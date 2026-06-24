Become a Member
World

Prison guard at Nazi PoW camp under investigation for ‘murder’

Thousands died of starvation, neglect and disease at Stalag Senne in Germany

June 24, 2026 12:47
GettyImages-3271309.jpg
9th April 1945. The US 9th army liberating Stalag 326, another German PoW camp where Soviet troops were held. At this camp, 30,000 Soviet prisoners died during the war. (Getty Images)

By

2 min read

PROSECUTORS in Germany have launched an investigation into a former guard at one of the Nazis most notorious prisoner of war camps.

The elderly man served at Stalag Senne camp where thousands of PoWs died.

Now, more than 80 years after the end of the Second World War,

authorities are investigating him on ‘suspicion of accessory to murder or murder itself’.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Nazis

Second World War

Germany

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper