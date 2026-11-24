The UK has announced new sanctions on the Iran-backed Houthi militant group and four senior officials over “renewed aggression” in the Middle East.

The Foreign Office said the “reckless” action by the Yemeni rebels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key shipping route, had helped disrupt global supply chains and add to the cost-of-living squeeze faced by British households.

Asset bans and travel freezes will also target figures suspected of involvement in serious human rights abuses within Yemen, including the torture and degrading treatment of prisoners in the country, the department said.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The Houthis’ renewed aggression targeting our partners and innocent civilians is unacceptable and they must be held to account.