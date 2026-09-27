UK gave asylum to Hamas chief’s guard who went on to ‘plot terror attack’ against Jews

A former bodyguard to Hamas terrorist leader Ismail Haniyeh who received asylum and citizenship in the UK allegedly went on to plot terrorist attacks against Jews in Europe.

The man, who cannot be named by the British media for legal reasons, is accused of planning to target Jewish community centres, Israeli diplomats and pro-Israel demonstrations in Germany or Austria, The Sunday Times reported.

The attacks were meant to mark the second anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 massacre, according to the newspaper.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) arrested the man in central London in November 2025 after Mossad and German intelligence services learnt of the plan. He now faces extradition to Germany.