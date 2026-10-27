Two UK nationals charged over RAF Fairford ‘plot to aid Iran’

Two British nationals have been charged over a plot to assist Iran’s intelligence service as part of the investigation into the suspected terror incident near RAF Fairford.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, of London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, October 27) charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service under the National Security Act 2023.

He will appear alongside Nouman Essghir, 24, also of London, who is charged with entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK at RAF Fairford on August 22, weeks before he was arrested at the scene near the Gloucestershire base alongside four other men on September 27.

CTP said they believe the foreign intelligence service involved in the case is Iran.