Become a Member
UK

Two Iranians charged over suspected Yom Kippur terror plot targeting Manchester Jewish community

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed that both men arrived in the UK by small boat ‘several years ago’

October 2, 2026 21:06
Copy of GMP.jpg
A Greater Manchester Police van in Manchester city centre (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Two Iranian men have been charged over an alleged plot to target the Jewish community in the Manchester area ahead of Yom Kippur, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said.

Salam Ahmadyan, 36, of Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, 34, of Salford, were arrested in Manchester on Sunday, September 20, and were both charged on Friday with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

It is alleged that the two men were in contact with an overseas third party who may be in Iran in relation to the plot, CTP said.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Police

Counter-terrorism

Manchester

Yom Kippur

Iran

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper