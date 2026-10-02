Two Iranians charged over suspected Yom Kippur terror plot targeting Manchester Jewish community

It is alleged that Salehi and Ahmadyan, on or before September 20 2026, with the intention of committing acts of terrorism, or assisting another to commit such acts, engaged in conduct in preparation for giving effect to that intention.

According to CTP, the men are accused of getting instructions to make a chlorine bomb.

It is also alleged they acquired liquids, components and equipment required in order to manufacture or assemble an improvised explosive device.

They are also accused of using the internet to identify and research potential targets, acquiring images, plans and maps of potential targets and conducting reconnaissance of potential locations for attack.

As part of the investigation, searches at addresses in Epworth Street, Liverpool, and Lancaster Road, Salford, were carried out.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has confirmed that both suspects arrived in the UK by small boat “several years ago”.

It is understood the two men arrived in 2020 and 2023 respectively, with one granted asylum, while the other has a live asylum claim.

“These recent events are a stark reminder of the threats posed against this country from both terrorists and foreign state actors,” said Mahmood.

“Two suspects have been charged with planning a terrorist attack against Jewish communities in Manchester. This news will be deeply distressing for our Jewish communities, coming so soon after Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

“I know this will be especially true in Manchester, as we mark one year since the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue.

“The fact that both suspects arrived by small boat several years ago is a reminder of the importance of our relentless work to tackle illegal migration into this country. While numbers are down, I know there is more we must do.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further on this case. But I can say that we will be unrelenting in our efforts to protect our Jewish communities, root out antisemitism in this country, and maintain our border security.

“It is no secret that this country faces a range of serious threats from the Iranian regime. They target our Jewish communities and try to silence their critics overseas, often through proxies and criminal networks to hide their involvement.

“The Prime Minister has been clear that there are strong indications of Iran’s involvement in the events near RAF Fairford. We are responding to these threats with new powers and record funding to disrupt hostile activity. I’m grateful to our police and intelligence agencies for the exceptional work they do every day to keep us safe.”