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Two Iranian men who arrived on small boats ‘identified Heaton Park Synagogue as bomb plot target’

Salam Ahmadyan and Rahman Salehi alleged to have conducted ‘hostile reconnaissance’ of same shul where two died in terror attack last year

October 4, 2026 10:54
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Court artist drawing of Salam Ahmadyan, 36, (left) and Rahman Salehi, 34 (Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

By

JC Reporter

3 min read
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Two Iranian men who arrived illegally in the UK on small boats identified Heaton Park Synagogue as a target for an alleged homemade bomb plot, a court has heard.

Salam Ahmadyan, 36, of Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, 34, of Salford, were arrested in Manchester on September 20, the eve of Yom Kippur, and charged on Friday with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said.

The two men conducted “hostile reconnaissance” of Manchester’s Heaton Park shul – where two member of the congregation died in a terrorist attack on Yom Kippur last year – along with the Jewish Museum in Cheetham Hill, prosecutors allege.

It is also alleged they were in contact with an Iranian national who “directed and coordinated the planned attack”, with the third party “most likely operating within Iran.”

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Heaton Park Synagogue

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