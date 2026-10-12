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Tributes to ‘inspirational’ musical theatre director Adam Lenson

Lenson, who spent his championing new talent and fighting for authentic Jewish representation on stage, has died aged 41

October 12, 2026 12:11
Copy of ADAM LENSON 3 Photo Jane Hobson
Adam Lenson on the set of The Sorrows of Satan (Image © Jane Hobson)

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Jewish musical theatre “legend” Adam Lenson, best known for his acclaimed Cable Street, has died aged 41. 

Professionals from across the theatre world paid tribute to the director, writer and producer, who spent his career championing new talent and fighting for authentic Jewish representation on stage.

Lenson, who died on October 8 after a battle with cancer, was best known for his work developing new musicals.

His highly regarded Cable Street, which dramatised the 1936 battle between East End residents and Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists, ran at Southwark Playhouse and Marylebone Theatre.

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Jewish theatre

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