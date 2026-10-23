Trial date set for Iranian men accused of identifying Heaton Park Synagogue for second terror attack

A trial date has been set for two Iranian men who allegedly identified a Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester – previously subjected to a fatal terrorist attack – as a target for a bomb attack.

Salam Ahmadyan, 36, of Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, 34, of Salford, are accused of conducting hostile reconnaissance at the shul along with the Jewish Museum in Cheetham Hill.

The duo appeared via video link at a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday and spoke to confirm their names and dates of birth.

Justice Cheema-Grubb remanded the pair in custody and set a trial date of June 15 2027 at Manchester Crown Court with a time-estimate of five weeks, along with a preparatory hearing on April 16 2027.