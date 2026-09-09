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Man on trial over Churchill ‘Zionist war criminal’ statue graffiti told warden he was ‘doing a protest’

Olax Outis, who is also known as Caspar San Giorgi, allegedly carried out the vandalism while wearing a boiler suit emblazoned with the words ‘I support Palestine Action’

September 9, 2026 14:04
ChurchillStatue.jpg
Graffiti reading 'Free Palestine' on a statue of Britain's former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square on February 27, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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A man accused of defacing a statue of Sir Winston Churchill with graffiti branding the former Prime Minister a “Zionist war criminal” said he was “doing a protest” when challenged, a court has heard.

Prosecutors say Dutch national Olax Outis, who is also known as Caspar San Giorgi, climbed onto the monument in Parliament Square wearing a red boiler suit emblazoned with the words “I support Palestine Action”.

He is accused of causing more than £7,000 of damage by using red spray paint to cover the statue with phrases including “Stop the Genocide” and “Free Palestine”.

San Giorgi, 39, denies criminal damage over the incident on February 27.

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