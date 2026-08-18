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Tony Greenstein ‘issued rallying cry’ on October 7 to invite support for Hamas, court told

The prominent pro-Palestine activist faces a charge of inviting support for a proscribed organisation in relation to his social media activity on the day of the attack on southern Israel

August 18, 2026 15:11
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Tony Greenstein (Photo: YouTube 2025)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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Pro-Palestine activist Tony Greenstein issued a “rallying cry” to invite support for banned terrorist group Hamas on the day Israel was attacked, a court has heard.

Greenstein, 72, of Brighton, is on trial at Kingston Crown Court charged with one count of inviting support for a proscribed organisation.

The charge is in relation to three posts on his X account on October 7 2023, the day of the Hamas-led attack on Israel which triggered more than two years of war in Gaza.

Hamas is proscribed as a terrorist group in the UK under the Terrorism Act 2000.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Hamas

October 7

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