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Tony Blair blasts ‘fabricated’ Middle East Eye allegation that he requested removal of word ‘Palestine’ from Arab school books

Former PM hit out at the ‘false’ claim to the website by Britain's former ambassador to the UN Sir Jeremy Greenstock

September 4, 2026 15:13
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Tony Blair speaks during 'Unite in Action' conversation with Arnold Schwarzenegger during the Austrian World Summit at Hofburg Congress Center on June 03, 2025 (Image: Getty)

By

JC Reporter

3 min read
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Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has vigorously rebutted claims he asked the Palestinian Authority (PA) to remove the name “Palestine” from school books or replace it with another term.

Blair described the allegation by Britain's former ambassador to the UN Sir Jeremy Greenstock, made during a podcast for digital news platform Middle East Eye, as “a complete fabrication”.

In an interview with MEE editor in chief David Hearst, the former diplomat claimed Blair made the request when he was sent to negotiate with the PA on behalf of the President Trump’s Board of Peace.

Greenstock, ambassador to the UN between 1998 and 2003 – during Blair’s term as PM from 1997 to 2007 – said he had received the information from a “ministerial level” source.

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Topics:

Palestinian Authority

Tony Blair

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