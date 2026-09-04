Tony Blair blasts ‘fabricated’ Middle East Eye allegation that he requested removal of word ‘Palestine’ from Arab school books

He told Hearst: "He (Blair) recently, I understand, was asked by the Board of Peace to go to Ramallah and ask to remove from the Palestinian curriculum any mention of the word ‘Palestine’ if they were to be treated by the Board of Peace as capable of coming to an agreement with Israel to end the current conflict that had stemmed from 7 October onwards.

"President Mahmoud Abbas said he would do no such thing.”

Blair is a member of the Board of Peace’s Gaza Executive Board and joined US envoy Jared Kushner for talks with Israel's Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu about a ceasefire deal in Gaza last month.

Greenstock added: "The very fact that the Board of Peace could ask for that to be done in the Palestinian educational curriculum makes me wonder what principles the Board of Peace is working on, and what understanding they have of justice, of the sense of fairness, of the history of all of this.”

Based in the UK, MEE was formed in 2014. Hearst is a former Guardian journalist.

A spokesperson for the Tony Blair Institute for Global change told the JC said it had asked MEE not to publish the allegations because they were “not true” and following publication had requested for the piece to be taken down but was ignored.

In a strongly worded statement the TBI said: “This story is a complete fabrication. We categorically deny the claims made in a recent media report, attributed to a former British diplomat, alleging that Mr Blair asked the Palestinian Authority to remove the name ‘Palestine’ from Palestinian school curricula or replace it with another term.

“This claim is entirely false and without foundation. Blair has made no such request, nor has he conveyed or endorsed any proposal to this effect.

“Mr Blair continues, in cooperation with members of the Board of Peace and relevant parties, to focus his efforts on supporting the peace process, contributing to the implementation of the peace plan, supporting the recovery and reconstruction of Gaza, and working towards a more secure, stable and prosperous future for all the peoples of the region.

“Given the sensitivity of the current moment and the issues surrounding ongoing peace efforts, it is important to adhere to the highest standards of accuracy and professionalism, and of verifying information before publishing claims that could mislead the public or undermine efforts to achieve peace.”

In the wide ranging interview lasting one hour and 20 minutes, Greenstock also urged new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to stand up to Israel.

He said: "Unless the Burnham government stands up for principles of a basic kind, how can it act on principles anywhere else?

"How can Andy Burnham go to Kyiv and support President Zelensky because the Russians invaded Ukraine illegally against United Nations principles, to be condemned around the world for going against the United Nations Charter, and not stand up for justice in the Middle East in the Arab-Israel question?

Greenstock said that the UK needed to look "very carefully" at the weapons it was supplying Israel, and said that if Netanyahu or former defence minister Yoav Gallant arrived in Britain, they should be arrested.

Greenstock said he was convinced that Netanyahu's ambition was to deliver the promise he made to his father, Benzion Netanyahu, to return the West Bank to Israeli sovereignty.

The Board of Peace said: “This claim is entirely fabricated. And not backed by a shred of evidence (because there is none). Tony has been a leader in the entire effort to end the war in Gaza, secure the release of hostages, enable historic aid influxes, and seal an agreement for Hamas to relinquish its weapons and hand over authority to a new technocratic government.

"These may seem “abstract” to some people far away. But they are very real results for the people of Gaza and Israel, unlike this entire thread based on a conversation that never occurred and a trip that never occurred.”

Greenstock declined to comment further when contacted by the JC.

MEE was approached for comment.