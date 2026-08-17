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‘The true definition of a mensch’ – award winning photographer and community figure Elliott Franks dies

Franks, who has died aged 62, was the photographer for Jewish campaign group Stop The Hate

August 17, 2026 10:56
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Elliott Franks (Image: JavidClicksLondon)

By

Jamie Shapiro

4 min read
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An award-winning photographer and much-loved member of the Jewish community, Elliott Franks, has died aged 62.

Franks, who lived in Merton in south-west London, had been a professional photographer since 1999. The last time he was pictured himself was two week ago, waiting outside Downing Street for Andy Burnham to appear as the new prime minister.

Franks was the photographer for Jewish campaign group Stop The Hate, which, since October 7, has campaigned and protested against antisemitism and anti-Zionism. His images often appeared in the JC.

He was found dead at his flat in late July, after the police were alerted by his neighbours and was taken to a mortuary as, according to his brother, Russell Franks, 65, who spoke to the JC, the police could not identify his next of kin.

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Topics:

Stop the Hate

Death

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