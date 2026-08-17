‘The true definition of a mensch’ – award winning photographer and community figure Elliott Franks dies

Russell announced his death on X on August 14, writing: “With great regret and sadness I have to tell you of the passing of my brother Elliott Franks at his home aged 62.

“He was our loved brother, a world class professional photographer one of the most talented and artistic people I have ever known.

“We do not yet know the burial arrangements but will make this known as soon as we can.”

He told the JC: “Elliott was quiet, retiring and kept himself to himself. He was completely focused on his work as a photographer and helping the Jewish community. He was very passionate in his support for Israel.

“He never strived for awards or accolades. He was just whole-heartedly committed to his work and was out there working rain or shine.”

Elliott Franks often took photos of rallies, including the community's rally against antisemitism in May (Image: Elliott Franks)

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Russell, said that police told him his death was not being treated as suspicious but the family has still not been told the cause.

Franks won numerous awards in his career, one of which was the Outstanding Commitment award from the Surrey Community Development Trust in 2009, which the JC published a story about.

In a statement on X, Stop The Hate paid tribute: “For almost three years, Elliott captured every moment. He came to every event, stood alongside us time and time again, and through his incredible photographs, told the story of so much of what we did. His contribution cannot be overstated.

“Elliott’s pictures appeared across the national press and gave our campaigns a reach far beyond the people standing with us on the day. Without his photographs, so much of what we did would never have reached the audiences it did. He didn’t simply capture our campaigns, he helped make them matter.

“But Elliott was far more than the man behind the camera. He became part of our community and a much-loved and familiar face to all of us. Always lovely, always charming and, without fail, always there with the best pictures.

“So many of the moments and memories from the last three years were captured through Elliott’s lens. We will always be grateful to him for that, and we will miss seeing him enormously.

“Our love and thoughts are with Elliott’s family, friends and everyone who knew and loved him. May his memory be a blessing.”

Elliott Franks photographed British-Iranian human rights and women's rights activist Lily Moo speaking at a Westminster protest (Image: Elliott Franks)

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One friend of Franks and fellow member of Stop The Hate, talent agent Jade Reuben from Hertfordshire, said: “After October 7, many of us were brought together from completely different walks of life and across generations, people who might otherwise never have met. Through our shared grief and our advocacy for the hostages, we formed friendships and a community bound together by something none of us ever expected to experience.”

Reuben said of Elliott: “He was incredibly talented, yet so humble, softly spoken, kind and generous. He never charged for his work and simply wanted to contribute.

“Elliot was the true definition of a mensch. He gave so much of himself to others, and his loss is devastating. He will be forever missed and remembered with enormous love and gratitude.”

Another Stop The Hate Member and friend, Aviva Alia, 63, from Hendon said: “I cannot believe, our angel with his camera is gone. Elliott was a gentle soul who walked among us and always got the best shots. He never raised his voice, he never called attention to himself, just to his lens. I, like so many of us, am utterly devastated.”

Another member, Jael Cohen-Rothschild, 21, a student from London, said: “He was such a lovely person and always so supportive. I even picked up photography as a hobby because of him. I'll miss him dearly.”

One friend who didn’t want to be named, who is also a member of the group, said: “I am deeply heartbroken and saddened by the news that my friend and incredible photographer, Elliott, has died.

“Elliott was always very kind to me, supportive and ready to help. He had a huge heart and even huger patience.

“For someone with such incredible talent, he was remarkably humble...He was passionate about what he did and really had an eye for things.”

Lydia Tischler MBE, Holocaust survivor, speaking at this year's Yom HaShoah, in Westminster, in an image taken by Elliott Franks (Photo: Elliott Franks)

Elliott Franks

Showbiz journalist Sarah Tetteh, a JC contributor, who met Franks at the opening of the Nova exhibition earlier this year, said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Elliot Franks. In the short time we met, I was blown away by his exceptional talent and empathy. It was a privilege to have my photo taken by him at the Nova exhibition. May he rest in peace.”

Franks was also a talented dance photographer, contributing to Dancing Times magazine for many years. Its former editor, Jonathan Gray, told gramilano.com: “I am shocked to hear of the death of Elliott. Not only was he a marvellous photographer, he was such a kind and considerate person as well.

The Foreign Press Association (FPA) in London mourned his passing on X, posting: “We are heartbroken. One of our much-loved members, Elliott Franks, 62, has passed away. One of the official photographers at the FPA Awards and a dedicated presence at our FPA briefings. A kind, special soul will be deeply missed. Our thoughts with his family.”

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also paid tribute on X, writing: “Very sad to hear of the passing of photographer Elliot Franks. I’ll always remember his talent, kindness and sense of humour over the many years I knew him. Sending love to his family and friends.”