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The destinies of Black and Jewish people are ‘intertwined’ says Ashley Jackson

Jesse Jackson’s daughter, who announced her conversion to Judaism last week, spoke about her life and her civic activism at JW3 this week

July 31, 2026 10:31
Activist Ashley Laverne Jackson at JW3
Activist Ashley Laverne Jackson at JW3

By

Simon Rocker

4 min read
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Days after revealing she had converted to Judaism, the daughter of one of the USA’s most famous modern politicians, the late Reverend Jesse Jackson, told a London audience of her commitment to be a bridge-builder between communities.

Ashley Laverne Jackson spoke at JW3 Wednesday night at JW3 during her first visit to the UK on behalf of the NGO she had founded, Push the Next Generation (PTNG), which wants to help equip young people to address the social challenges of their day.

In conversation with JW3 CEO Raymond Simonson, after having visited Jewish Care’s Holocaust Survivors’ Centre in the morning, she recalled her recent visit to the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam and, on a lighter note, how Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik had helped on her journey to Judaism.

Jackson, 27, a TV writer, who wore a Chai around her neck, explained that her civic activism had been inspired by her father, who repeatedly exhorted her to “keep hope alive”.

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Topics:

JW3

Black Jews

USA

Mayim Bialik

Conversion

Anne Frank

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