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Terror group Palestine Action runs website that takes donations and features map of ‘targets’

Investigation has exposed live website which has had around 31,000 visits in six months and offers ‘direct action training’

September 2, 2026 08:36
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By

Mark Wood

4 min read
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People in Britain can donate to Palestine Action using their bank cards and sign up for “direct action training” despite the government banning it as terror group more than a year ago.

An investigation by human rights think tank the Henry Jackson Society has revealed that the organisation now operates as Palestine Action Global, but continues to use the same Palestine Action website, branding and logo that it did before being proscribed in July 2025.

The website, which is estimated have had 31,000 visits in the past six months, gives users access to a dossier it calls “The Underground Manual” which provides tips and advice on how to set up a cell and plan and execute terrorist attacks.

An Instagram account associated with the has attracted nearly 9,000 followers and funnels users towards both the website and online workshops.

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Topics:

Palestine Action

Israel

Gaza

Israel-Gaza Conflict

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