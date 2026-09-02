Terror group Palestine Action runs website that takes donations and features map of ‘targets’

The donations section [Missing Credit]

The Campaign Against Antisemitism described the findings as “shocking” and called for “swift action” from the police.

Under the heading “Pick a Target”, the group’s manual flags up an interactive map that pinpoints the locations of 200 British companies described as “secondary and primary targets who enable and profit from the Israeli weapons industry in Britain”.

For people not living in the UK there is a list of “international targets”.

The website is accessible from Britain and accepts donations using ordinary bank cards through US-based payment provider Stripe.

Only last week the US government issued counter-terrorism sanctions against Palestine Action.

The website also welcomes cryptocurrency donations and tells supporters wishing to give more than £1,000 in cash to get in touch, after which donors will be vetted and a method of payment arranged.

It claims the money raised will support future actions, recruitment and training.

Palestine Action carried out attacks causing serious property damage at Thales in Glasgow in 2022, Instro Precision in Kent in 2024 and Elbit Systems UK in Bristol in 2024.

During the attack on an Elbit Systems Sergeant Kate Evans was struck with a sledgehammer, and suffered a fractured spine.

Despite the consequences of previous attacks the website urges supporters to “THINK BIG”.

It says: “The tactics mentioned are examples of previous actions so by all means think big! Try not limit your action based on whats [sic] been done before. Remind yourself when brainstorming different ideas, what could I do to be creative?”

The government cited The Underground Manual when explaining its decision to proscribe the organisation.

The 14 page booklet advises activists to minimise forensic traces, dispose of evidence and use “burner phones” instead of personal mobile phones.

The manual recommends using sledgehammers and wearing cut-resistant gloves because: “YOU DON’T WANT TO GET CUT AND YOU DON’T WANT TO LEAVE YOUR BLOOD ON THE SITE EITHER!”

Map of 'targets' [Missing Credit]

The Henry Jackson Society has written to the Home Secretary with its findings and called on the government to establish whether gaps in Britain’s terrorism laws or failures in enforcement are allowing Palestine Action to continue operating online.

Dr Alan Mendoza, Executive Director of the Henry Jackson Society, said: “Proscribed terrorist organisations must not be allowed to operate in Britain, let alone raise funds through mainstream payment systems.

“The Home Office must now establish whether this failure stems from weak enforcement or gaps in the law and close them.

“We urge the Home Secretary to review our findings and stand ready to assist the government in any way we can to ensure the UK remains resilient against hostile actors.”

The lobby group has also contacted Stripe and the US Treasury department in a bid to prompt action over the website.

Government guidance makes clear that simply adopting a new name does not shield an organisation from a proscription order, provided police and prosecutors can establish it is, "for all practical purposes", the same banned entity.

The proscription itself remains contested in the courts.

After the High Court found the Home Secretary's decision unlawful in February, the Court of Appeal overturned that ruling.

A further appeal brought by co-founder Huda Ammori is scheduled to reach the Supreme Court in November.

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism said: "It is shocking that a proscribed terrorist organisation is still raising money online, flouting anti-terror laws.

"This is yet more evidence that the UK government are failing to rise to the challenge of extremism and use their powers to fully enforce the law. This inaction will put British Jews at risk and threatens national security.

"The police must take swift action to enforce the law, and make it clear that this flagrant conduct by Palestine Action will not be tolerated."

A spokesman for the Board of Deputies said: “We are concerned by reports that Palestine Action, which has repeatedly targeted buildings hosting Jewish communal institutions or Jewish-owned businesses, appears to be continuing to operate despite its proscription as a terrorist organisation.

“The government must ensure the ban is fully enforced, including against fundraising, recruitment and the dissemination of material online. We will continue to press government to address all forms of incitement and extremism that threaten our community, whatever their source."

When Palestine Action was proscribed alongside the Maniacs Murder Cult and the Russian Imperialist Movement, the Home Office wrote to technology platforms reminding them of their obligations to detect, moderate and remove content that would likely be unlawful under the UK's Terrorism Act 2000 and 2006.

It also shared information with platforms to aid them in their moderation efforts, including the logos used by the groups and the key words associated with the terrorist group.

A Home Office spokesperson told the JC: “We are cracking down on terrorist groups that use online content to spread propaganda and incite violence.

"We work closely with technology companies to support the swift removal of unlawful terrorist content, including material linked to proscribed organisations.”

Palestine Action did not respond to an approach from the JC for comment but a spokesperson told the Telegraph: “Palestine Action is a global movement committed to direct action against the Israeli war machine.

"The network, which began in England, had expanded across the world, with several groups forming across continents.

"The ‘Palestine Action Global’ platform will allow us to grow the international movement and share our global actions.

"Palestine Action is only proscribed in the United Kingdom. Therefore, Palestine Action Global does not include any groups in that region.

"This means people in Britain and the North of Ireland are legally able to share and support this platform."

The Stripe business support page says: "Stripe has certain restrictions for the type of businesses it can support... please note that businesses that offer illegal products or services are never eligible to use Stripe."

The JC has approached Stripe for comment.