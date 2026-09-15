Teens appear in court after being arrested in Jewish area ‘with hammer, knife and lighter fuel’

Two teenagers have appeared in court after police launched a counter-terror investigation in Greater Manchester.

Harley Elliot and McKenzie Smyth, both aged 19, appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing where both were remanded into custody for a further seven days.

Both are charged with possession of offensive weapons in a public place, namely a hammer and a kitchen knife, and having an article with intent to damage or destroy property, detailed in the charge sheet as spray paint and lighter fuel.

The two men were arrested in a Jewish neighbourhood of Salford in the early hours of Sunday, September 6, after police received reports of two men acting suspiciously.