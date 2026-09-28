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Suspects in alleged RAF Fairford terror plot are all British nationals

Iran’s embassy in London has denied any connection to the case, after it emerged that police were investigating the prospect of a link

September 28, 2026 13:23
Fairford.jpg
Armed police maintain roadblocks and security checks around RAF Fairford on September 28, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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The suspects arrested over a potential terror plot near an RAF base used by the US are all British nationals aged in their 20s and from London, police have said.

The men were arrested in Whelford, Gloucestershire in the early hours of Sunday, initially on suspicion of explosives offences and later terrorism.

A villager in Whelford dialled 999 after she saw three vans and a group of masked men near the base, and dozens of homes had to be evacuated as bomb disposal teams were called in.

Counter Terrorism Police are understood to be investigating if any potential plot could be linked to Iran, which has used proxies to carry out crimes on British soil in the past.

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Topics:

Police

Counter-terrorism

RAF

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