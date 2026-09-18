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Student cleared of supporting Hamas in speech outside college

Sarah Cotte publicly offered her ‘unconditional solidarity’ with the ‘Palestinian armed resistance’ just two days after October 7

September 18, 2026 15:06
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The 'Lady of Justice', the 12-foot high statue on top of the dome of the Central Criminal Court, commonly known as the Old Bailey (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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An activist has been cleared of voicing support for Hamas at a student rally outside her university two days after the October 7 attacks.

Sarah Cotte, 22, offered “unconditional solidarity” with the “Palestinian armed resistance” during a speech outside a London college on October 9, 2023, the Old Bailey was told.

The prosecution had asserted that, even though she did not name Hamas, her comments at the gathering publicised on Instagram were “thinly veiled references” to it.

Cotte had denied that her comments were about Hamas, saying she had been supporting “the right to resist”.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Hamas

October 7

Gaza

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