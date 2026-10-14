Soldier who ‘hates black, Asian, Muslim and Jewish people’ and had homemade cannon is jailed

Undated handout photo issued by Counter Terrorism Policing North East of British Army chef Mark Broadhurst. (Photo Counter Terrorism Policing North East/the Press Association) Counter Terrorism Policing North East/the Press AssociationIssue date: Wednesday October 14, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Counter Terrorism Policing North East/the Press Association

Mr Justice Hilliard jailed him for 46 months after the soldier admitted possessing explosives and a firearms offence.

At a previous hearing, Broadhurst denied the offences were terror-related, but the judge found that he was trying to impress other members of extreme right-wing groups and encourage them in their violent, racist and anti-authority ideology.

Matthew Donkin KC, prosecuting, said most of the activity surrounding the offending happened before he joined the army.

Counter terror police became aware of Broadhurst while carrying out investigations on other members of extreme right-wing groups and saw his messages on two online forums.

Mr Donkin said: “The things he was posting were hateful, racist, aggressive and they demonstrated clear, extreme right-wing beliefs and views.”

The messages demonstrated a hatred of “black, Asian, Muslim and Jewish people”, the prosecution said.

He made references to anarchy, the end of society and his preparedness to bring this about, the Crown said.

He wanted to be “in history books and criminal records” for terrorism and killing police officers, the court heard.

And he shared the online order he made for the ingredients to make gunpowder.

Jim Littlehales, defending, read a reference from a superior officer which described the chef as “excellent at mentoring junior members of the catering team” and said he worked to the highest standards.

Mr Littlehales said the firearm he made was not used to threaten anyone.

The judge sentenced Broadhurst on the basis that he made the weapon and gunpowder so he would be taken seriously by other members of the extreme right-wing groups.

After the sentencing, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “Whilst Broadhurst pleaded guilty to these offences, he did not accept that his intent had a terrorist motivation.

“A thorough investigation was conducted which uncovered an extreme right-wing mindset and he was engaging in extensive conversations online with other individuals who hold similar views.

“He was proactively ordering components to make explosives, plus he amassed multiple weapons including firearms.

“I welcome the sentence handed down to Broadhurst which reflects his mindset and the danger he posed to the public.”

Frank Ferguson, head of the Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Mark Broadhurst was clearly interested in violence and developing weapons that had the ability to cause untold harm to innocent people.

“He was immersed in extremist material and maintained close contact with three now-convicted terrorists inspired by SS tactics and supremacist ideology over a prolonged period.”