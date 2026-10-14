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Soldier who ‘hates black, Asian, Muslim and Jewish people’ and had homemade cannon is jailed

Army chef Mark Broadhurst sentenced to 46 months in prison after he admitted possessing explosives and a firearms offence

October 14, 2026 21:13
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Undated handout photo issued by Counter Terrorism Policing North East of British Army chef Mark Broadhurst. (Photo Counter Terrorism Policing North East/the Press Association)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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A soldier who posted “hateful, racist” messages has been jailed for almost four years after a “homemade cannon” was found following raids at his home and quarters.

British Army chef Mark Broadhurst, 28, was arrested at Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, in September 2024 and a range of weaponry and explosive substances was then found at his home in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, Sheffield Crown Court was told.

When police raided his quarters at the barracks and his home address, they found gun powder and a homemade cannon, described by an expert as “crude” and similar to a 14th century gun.

He was also found to have crossbows and bolts, six large knives and a baseball bat.

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Topics:

Courts

British army

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