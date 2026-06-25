Ex-Soas student accused of pro-Hamas speech says killing of Israeli civilians could be ‘justified’

On Thursday, French national Cotte was quizzed about her views on the armed attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, which targeted military bases, civilian communities, and social events like the Nova Festival.

Quoting agreed facts presented in the trial, prosecutor Frederick Hookway said fatalities included approximately 1,100 Israelis and 79 foreign nationals, of whom 800 were civilians, at least 282 women and 36 children. In addition, 251 people were taken hostage, the court heard.

Hookway asked: “Did you agree with everything that happened on 7 October?”

Cotte said she had been “sceptical” about the mainstream media, saying an early report of babies being beheaded was not true.

Pressed on what is now known to have happened, she said: “I think that the killing of civilians is always a tragedy. At the same time, I don’t think it is a surprise.

“I think saying it is understandable and agreeing with it is two different things, so I think it is understandable and could be justified.”

Judge Richard Marks KC clarified: “You are saying what happened on October 7 could be justified? Justifiable?”

Cotte agreed, adding: “I don’t think it’s my role to impose conditions on the Palestinian people and their struggle.”

Hookway went on: “The use of violence against non-combatant civilians could be regarded as an act of terrorism.

“Can I suggest you agree with the use of acts of violence in the furtherance of Palestinian nationalism?”

Cotte replied: “I support the Palestinian people as a whole. I think they are right to use whatever tactics they use.

“I don’t support Hamas, and I have never supported Hamas. I was supporting the right to resist.”

She agreed the rally outside Soas in London was organised in support of the October 7 attacks.

Hookway suggested: “The way you do that is by reference to ‘Palestinian armed resistance’ – which is Hamas.”

Cotte, who is now 22, told jurors it was not just Hamas and her audience of fellow Soas students would have known that as they were “steeped in the same political understanding”.

However, she accepted that she did not know everyone who had attended the event, which was publicised on Instagram.

Anyone who only consumed mainstream media would treat her speech as a reference to Hamas, but she had assumed her audience would know better, the defendant said.

She asserted that she did not feel the need to insert any “caveat” in her speech, making it clear that she was not referring to Hamas.

Hookway asked: “Is the reality you didn’t use the word Hamas because you knew it was proscribed?”

Cotte replied: “No, that’s not true.”

Cotte, from Camden, north London, has denied two charges of expressing an opinion or belief in support of a proscribed organisation, reckless as to whether a person to whom the expression is directed will be encouraged to support a proscribed organisation.

The Old Bailey trial continues.