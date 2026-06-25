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Ex-Soas student accused of pro-Hamas speech says killing of Israeli civilians could be ‘justified’

Sarah Cotte said it was not her ‘role to impose conditions on the Palestinian people and their struggle’

June 25, 2026 16:04
GettyImages-676168512 (1).jpg
View of the Soas Building at the University of London (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read

An activist who has denied supporting Hamas at a student rally two days after bloody attacks on Israel told jurors the deaths of civilians could be “justified” at her trial on Monday.

On October 9, 2023, Sarah Cotte gave a speech to between 60 and 70 people outside the School of Oriental and African Studies (Soas) in London, where she was studying at the time.

At the event, the then-19-year-old expressed “unconditional solidarity with the Palestinian armed resistance” and later repeated her views in a WhatsApp group chat, the Old Bailey has heard.

The prosecution alleged her remarks were a “thinly veiled” reference to the banned group Hamas, which was credited with orchestrating the October 7 attacks.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Hamas

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