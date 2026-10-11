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Shul leaders accuse Haringey Greens of ‘aligning itself with Hamas’ in blistering letter to council leader

‘We don’t accept your assurances that we are safe under your watch,’ Highgate United Synagogue tells Mark Blake

October 11, 2026 12:48
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Welcome sign as the Green Party conference opened at Brighton Centre on Friday (Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Haringey’s Green Party is “aligning itself with Hamas”, Highgate synagogue leaders have claimed in an eviscerating letter condemning the “Zionism is racism” motion passed at the Green Party conference last weekend.

Rabbi Nicky Liss and co-chairs Jennifer Josephs and Anthony Silverman of Highgate United Synagogue have written to Haringey Council leader Mark Blake saying “we don’t accept your assurances that we are safe under your watch.”

The shul leaders accused the Greens of fuelling antisemitism at a time of soaring Jew-hatred in Britain.

“You may see no connection between the ceaseless vilification of Israel, the blood libels that you and your party regularly trot out, and the hostility to Jews in this country, but we do,” the rabbi and synagogue co-chairs said.

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Topics:

Green Party

Haringey

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