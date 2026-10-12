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Palestine Action intruders sprayed me with fluid that I was told was acid, security guard tells court

Nine defendants are on trial accused of criminal damage, burglary with intent and violent disorder

October 12, 2026 16:27
Copy of gettyimages-593364032-594x594.jpg
The "Lady of Justice" on top of the dome of the Central Criminal Court, commonly referred to as The Old Bailey (Credit: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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A security guard said he was “sprayed with a fluid I was told was acid” during a break-in by Palestine Action intruders at a factory associated with an Israel-linked defence company, a trial has heard.

The guard said activists smashed the windows of a Land Rover and that he was “struck in the face” during the early morning raid on Instro Precision in Sandwich, Kent, on June 17 2024.

Nine men and women are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of criminal damage, burglary with intent and violent disorder.

The defendants were said to be members or supporters of Palestine Action which had deliberately targeted Instro Precision for its association with Elbit Systems, an Israeli-linked defence company.

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Topics:

Courts

Palestine Action

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