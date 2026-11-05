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Exclusive: Council to return £120k to Jewish safety after JC reveals plan to spend on ‘street art’

The budget amendments come after backlash over the council’s plan to use a fifth of a government fund allocated in the wake of the Heaton Park attack on murals

November 5, 2026 10:42
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Members of the Jewish community gather for a vigil and one-minute silence outside Heaton Park Synagogue on October 9, 2025, a week after the terror attack that left two congregants dead (Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

5 min read
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Salford City Council is expected to reallocate £120,000 that was due to be spent on street art to Jewish community safety initiatives after the JC revealed that it had assigned £600,000 of government funding given to it for that purpose to unrelated projects.

The funds were granted to the city council by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) as part of Operation Hutton, a recovery scheme put in place to provide support and security to the Jewish community in the wake of the attack last Yom Kippur, which left two Jewish men, Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, dead.

On receipt of the grant, the council wrote in September: “On Thursday, October 2, 2025, a terrorist attack commenced at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar.

“This led to immediate support and the development of a short, medium and long-term recovery plan.”

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Heaton park synagogue attack

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