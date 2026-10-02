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Exclusive: Salford City Council using a fifth of Jewish safety fund on street art

A sizeable part of funding allocated to protect the Jewish community after last year’s Heaton Park terror attack is being spent on murals to celebrate the city’s centenary, the JC can reveal

October 2, 2026 17:09
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Members of the Jewish community gather for a vigil and one-minute silence outside Heaton Park Synagogue on October 9, 2025, a week after the terror attack that left two congregants dead (Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Salford City Council is spending around a fifth of a £600,000 fund, given to it to support the Jewish community after the Heaton Park Synagogue attack on street art, the JC can reveal.

The funds were allocated to the council by the government as part of Operation Hutton, a recovery scheme put in place to provide support and security to the Jewish community in the wake of the attack last Yom Kippur, which left two Jewish men, Melvin Cravitz and Adrin=an Daulby, dead.

On receipt of the grant, the council wrote: “On Thursday, October 2, 2025, a terrorist attack commenced at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar.

“This led to immediate support and the development of a short, medium and long-term recovery plan.”

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Topics:

Heaton Park Synagogue

Heaton park synagogue attack

Local councils

Manchester

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