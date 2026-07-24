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Sadiq Khan says Netanyahu is ‘not welcome’ in London

Mayor also claimed UK had to enforce ICC arrest warrant if Netanyahu were to visit Britain

July 24, 2026 16:16
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London Mayor Sadiq Khan in Downing Street on July 20, 2026 (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

1 min read
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London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “not welcome” in the city.

Khan made the remarks during an interview with Channel 4 News, in which he argued that those “accused of genocide” should face justice.

He also insisted that the UK had to enforce the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant if Netanyahu were to visit Britain.

Speaking to C4 home affairs correspondent Symeon Brown, Khan said he would urge Prime Minister Andy Burnham to ensure British authorities upheld international law should the Israeli PM travel to London.

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Topics:

Sadiq Khan

London

Benjamin Netanyahu

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