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Ruling that David Miller was wrongfully dismissed by University of Bristol for antizionist beliefs upheld

Employment Appeal Tribunal judgment in favour of academic is ‘utterly surreal’ says CST

August 4, 2026 14:57
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Former University of Bristol academic David Miller (YouTube)

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
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An employment tribunal ruling that former University of Bristol academic David Miller was wrongfully dismissed over his antizionist beliefs has been upheld on appeal.

Miller was sacked by Bristol University in October 2021 after making online comments about Israel which the university said did not meet its "standards of behaviour".

But Miller took his employer to tribunal, successfully claiming he had experienced discrimination based on his “philosophical belief that Zionism is inherently racist, imperialist, and colonial, a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010, alongside a finding of unfair dismissal.”

Now an appeal has upheld that ruling.

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Topics:

David Miller

Bristol

employment tribunal

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