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Rising antisemitism ‘the biggest disgrace of our times’, says incoming Telegraph owner

Mathias Döpfner is CEO and controlling shareholder of Axel Springer, the German media company soon to take over ownership of the British broadsheet

June 25, 2026 12:20
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Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer, October 17, 2023 (Credit: Ben Kriemann/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read

The chief executive of The Telegraph’s incoming owners has described the resurgence of antisemitism among young people as “the biggest disgrace of our times”.

Speaking in London on Wednesday, Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer, warned that hatred of Jews had become a “global export” in the aftermath of Hamas’s October 7 atrocities, with alarming levels of support among younger generations.

“The thing that worries me most is that antisemitism is now a global export, originating largely from Germany and Austria, and is particularly popular among very young audiences,” Döpfner told delegates at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference.

“That is for me the biggest disgrace of our times. I simply cannot believe it.”

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Topics:

Media

Antisemitism

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