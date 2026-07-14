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Revealed: Senior UK defence adviser’s meetings with ‘terrorist-supporting’ Palestinian politician

Calls for investigation over meetings between Vice Admiral Edward Ahlgren and Ramallah Governor Laila Ghannam

July 14, 2026 09:32
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Ahlgren with Ghannam (Image: Facebook)

By

Mark Wood

4 min read
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Pro-Israel campaigners have called for a government investigation after it emerged Britain’s senior defence adviser on the Middle East had two meetings with a Palestinian politician accused of supporting alleged terrorists.

Vice Admiral Edward Ahlgren had two meetings earlier this year with Ramallah governor Laila Ghannam who, between their two encounters, boasted of having had the “honour” of presenting the doctoral thesis of Yasser Abu Bakr, convicted in an Israeli court of a terror attack in Netanya in 2002.

Ghannam has also been accused of having met Mohammad Dalaisha, described as one of the main planners of the shooting attack at the Halamish junction in 2005 in which two children were seriously wounded.

Ahlgren and Ghannam first met in January for what was described as an “update and briefing on the security situation in the region”.

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Topics:

Government

Defence

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