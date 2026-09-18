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Revealed: New Bank of England director referred to slain Hamas terrorists as ‘unarmed demonstrators’

Union boss Paul Nowak accused the IDF of killing Palestinian protesters in 2018, but local terror groups had already confirmed that more than 80 per cent of them were their members

September 18, 2026 06:00
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Paul Nowak at the 158th Annual Trades Union Congress Conference (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro,

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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The new non-executive director of the Bank of England, Paul Nowak, accused Israel of killing “unarmed demonstrators” in Gaza, one week after Hamas announced the vast majority of those shot were its members, the JC has found.

Nowak, who has been the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress since 2022, was given the top role at the central bank earlier this month by Chancellor John Healey.

The incident Nowak was apparently referring to in his tweet occurred on May 14, 2018, during protests in the Strip which were dubbed the “Great March of Return”.

A total of 62 Palestinians are reported to have been killed, which initially prompted controversy as they were unarmed.

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Topics:

Gaza

Hamas

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