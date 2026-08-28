Become a Member
UK

‘Restecpa’: Ed Sheeran responds to name drop in new Ali G film trailer

The multi-award-winning singer said an encounter with the beloved character fulfilled a childhood dream

August 28, 2026 10:58
Ed Sheeran.jpg
Ed Sheeran attends iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2025 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on December 14, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Lucy Pollock

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Ed Sheeran has responded in good humour to the new trailer for Ali G: Who Iz I? poking fun at him.

The trailer for Sacha Baron Cohen’s directorial feature debut begins with the Jewish star, in character as Ali G, narrating: “I’s been gone for 20 years, chilling. And in that time, the world went to c***. There was COVID, wars, and Ed Sheeran.”

The singer, famous for hits like Shape of You and Perfect, treated the jibe as a compliment, though, commenting under the trailer on the official Ali G Instagram page: “Tell 10-year-old me that Ali G would put him in his movie.”

“Restecpa," he added, referencing the first Ali G film, Ali G Indahouse, in which the character misspells “respect”.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Sacha Baron Cohen

Film

Jewish film

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper