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Protesters accused over aerospace factory damage to face retrial next year

Prosecutors allege the defendants, who believed the business was involved in the supply chain to Israel, had no lawful excuse to act as they did

July 3, 2026 11:58
Copy of GettyImages-2178907243.jpg
A general view of Birmingham Crown Court on October 17, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read

Four pro-Palestine protesters accused of causing criminal damage to an aerospace factory are to face a retrial next year.

Prosecutors confirmed on Friday that they intend to re-try Iain Evans, Hisham Alkhamesi, Hana Yun-Stevens and Frank Sherman, also known as Bea Sherman, who all deny acting unlawfully when damage was caused to Moog Wolverhampton Ltd in August last year.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court failed to reach any verdicts on the defendants last month.

The Crown alleges the four caused criminal damage at the factory in the Pendeford area of Wolverhampton by cutting away sections of roofing using power tools and smashing hundreds of solar panels.

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Courts

Court and Crime

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