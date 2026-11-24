Her targets included a McDonald’s in the city’s Haymarket in March 2025, a Norwich Starbucks in May and another branch of the cafe chain in July, as well as two attacks on the Millennium library.

Goddard's fingerprints were found on posters left at the incidents, which displayed messages such as “stop bombing Gaza” above inverted red triangles, a symbol used by Hamas in social media posts during the war to point to targets before they were attacked.

Martha Goddard's fingerprints were found on posters left at the incidents, which displayed messages in support of Palestine and Palestinians [Missing Credit]

Sentencing her at the Old Bailey on Monday, Justice McGowan said Goddard had “attempted to disguise her identity” and her attacks “were clearly planned and premeditated”.

She had not “increased the potency of the devices” used but there were indications that she had “bigger plans for future damage”.

“I have no hesitation in concluding that she would have used the material found in her home for unlawful purposes to cause damage,” the judge said.

Deliberating whether to sentence Goddard based on the Terrorism Act, she told the court: “I am sure in this case that Martha Goddard carried out acts that were aiming to influence a national or international governments in pursuit of an ideological cause.”

Her ambitions were demonstrated in the material left near the scenes and discovered at her home address, the judge found.

However, the total financial damage of about £7,000 fell below the threshold to sentence with the Act, she said.

The judge told the court: “Martha Goddard holds beliefs shared by many.

“She is perfectly entitled to hold those beliefs, to share them and, within lawful boundaries, protest in support of them.”

Goddard – who has “mental health difficulties” and has demonstrated “obsessive behaviour in this case” – did not give evidence during trial or co-operate in reports gathered ahead of sentencing, the judge said.

The thermite charge runs from January 8 to October 9 last year and black powder from January 8 to November 9 last year.