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Pro-Palestine protester who climbed Big Ben barefoot guilty of public nuisance

Daniel Day’s stunt shut down surrounding roads for hours and cost taxpayers an estimated £67,000, Southwark Crown Court heard

June 11, 2026 12:26
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Emergency services talking to Daniel Day after he climbed up Elizabeth Tower at the Palace of Westminster in London on March 8, 2025 (PA)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read

A pro-Palestine protester who caused “serious disruption” by climbing Big Ben barefoot and sitting on the London landmark for 17 hours has been found guilty of public nuisance.

Daniel Day triggered an emergency services response and caused road closures when he scaled the Elizabeth Tower – often referred to as Big Ben – on March 8 last year, his trial at Southwark Crown Court heard.

Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes on Thursday and found the unemployed 30-year-old guilty of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance with the stunt, which they were told cost taxpayers an estimated £67,000.

Day did not appear to react to the verdict and proceeded to plead guilty to another offence dated March 8, 2025, of trespassing on a protected site, namely the Palace of Westminster and Portcullis House, under Section 128 of the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act.

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Topics:

Pro-Palestine protests

Court and Crime

Courts

London

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