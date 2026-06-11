Pro-Palestine protester who climbed Big Ben barefoot guilty of public nuisance

A handful of supporters sat in the public gallery, with some appearing to become tearful after the verdict was delivered.

Others gathered in front of the court building chanting “Free Palestine”.

The three-day trial heard that Day’s protest led to the closure of Bridge Street – the primary junction next to the Houses of Parliament – and Westminster Bridge, closing traffic and pedestrian access off the Embankment and shutting parts of Parliament Square at times.

Mattresses were put down at the base of the tower to try to protect the climber because he was in a “precarious position” at a height, the court also heard.

Transport for London (TfL) lost an estimated £25,000 in bus fares as diversions were put in place and routes curtailed, while at one point sympathetic protesters blocked a fire engine as onlookers with Palestine flags cheered, the trial previously heard.

Slightly more than 2,500 visits, largely by tourists, to Parliament had to be cancelled.

CCTV footage previously played in court showed Day, wearing a black coat and a baseball cap, using his hands to scale the building while holding a Palestine flag.

Day livestreamed his protest on his Instagram account as he shouted: “Free, Free Palestine” to the crowds gathered in Parliament Square below.

In video clips shown to jurors, Day said: “We’re being violently attacked by police for peaceful protest.

“That’s why I’m taking action at the so-called hub of democracy today.”

The defendant shouted to those below: “Listen, no police are to come anywhere near me. If you come too close, I’m going higher.

“I’m here peacefully, I’m here to harm nobody.”

The court heard that Day took his shoes off while scaling the building, and his feet were bleeding onto the stone.

Claire Campbell, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Day’s actions caused prolonged and entirely avoidable disruption in Westminster, putting himself and others at significant risk of harm, which affected thousands of people, local businesses and the emergency services.

“By him remaining on the tower for over 15 hours and refusing repeated requests from emergency services to come down safely, they were unable to use these resources to attend to others in need.

“I hope today’s verdict shows that while peaceful protest is a fundamental right, this right does not extend to actions that break the law, endanger others and cause serious public disruption.”

Day, of Palmerston Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, will be sentenced on both counts of causing public nuisance and trespassing on a protected site at Southwark Crown Court on July 27.