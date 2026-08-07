Six people deny wrongdoing over alleged Israel-linked drone factory break-in

Six people have denied wrongdoing after allegedly breaking into a drone factory owned by Israel-based defence company Elbit Systems UK.
Peter Jones, 41, of Norwich, Megan Kennard, 25, of Lancing, West Sussex, Seirol Davies, 31, of Margate, Kent, and Hal Hockney, 27, of Hackney, appeared in the dock at Leicester Crown Court on Friday, while Michael Sackur, 28, of Reading, appeared by video link from HMP Wandsworth.
A further defendant, Rhae Rivers, 39, of Margate, appeared separately on a video link from HMP Bronzefield.
All six denied one count of burglary and one count of damaging property valued at more than £5,000 at UAV Tactical Systems in Braunstone, near Leicester, on April 24.
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