Six people deny wrongdoing over alleged Israel-linked drone factory break-in

A hearing at the Old Bailey in London in May was told the company was targeted because of its “perceived links to Elbit Systems UK and supply of arms and component parts used by Israel in attacks on Palestine”.

A video posted on social media afterwards claimed a group called People Against Genocide was responsible for the damage, the same hearing was told.

At Friday’s hearing, Judge Timothy Spencer KC said he would allow six weeks for the trial, which is set for May 17 in Leicester.

A further hearing was scheduled for December 10.

Peter Jones arrives at Leicester Crown Court on August 7, 2026 (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Jones, Hockney and Kennard were allowed to leave court on conditional bail, while Davies, Sackur and Rivers were told they must stay in custody.

Spencer told the defendants: “What really matters to you is that there will be a further hearing on December 10 and you will stand trial here on May 17.

“Those of you in custody must go back down now, and those on bail stay on bail.

“Continue to observe your bail conditions, and you are free to go.”