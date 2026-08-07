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Six people deny wrongdoing over alleged Israel-linked drone factory break-in

Three of the defendants were kept in custody, while the other were released on conditional bail, with a trial set for next May

August 7, 2026 12:44
HalHockney.jpg
Hal Hockney arrives at Leicester Crown Court on August 7, 2026 (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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Six people have denied wrongdoing after allegedly breaking into a drone factory owned by Israel-based defence company Elbit Systems UK.

Peter Jones, 41, of Norwich, Megan Kennard, 25, of Lancing, West Sussex, Seirol Davies, 31, of Margate, Kent, and Hal Hockney, 27, of Hackney,  appeared in the dock at Leicester Crown Court on Friday, while Michael Sackur, 28, of Reading, appeared by video link from HMP Wandsworth.

A further defendant, Rhae Rivers, 39, of Margate, appeared separately on a video link from HMP Bronzefield.

Megan Kennard arrives at Leicester Crown Court on August 7, 2026 (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)Megan Kennard arrives at Leicester Crown Court on August 7, 2026 (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)Joe Giddens/PA Wire

All six denied one count of burglary and one count of damaging property valued at more than £5,000 at UAV Tactical Systems in Braunstone, near Leicester, on April 24.

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Elbit

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