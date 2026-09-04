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Prince Charles Cinema set to ‘go all the way’ in lease dispute with landlord

Ben Freedman, the Jewish owner of the iconic London venue, accused Criterion Capital of trying to ‘bully us out of the building’

September 4, 2026 11:01
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A general view of the Prince Charles Cinema on January 29, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Phoebe Black

2 min read
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The iconic Prince Charles cinema in London’s Leicester Square has said it is prepared to go “all the way” in the legal process to resolve an 18-month-long lease dispute with its landlord, which could see it forced to close.

The cinema’s owner, Ben Freedman, who is Jewish, confirmed he and his team would be heading back to court this month in the hope of securing the future of the beloved venue, which is a favourite of Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan, among others.

The Prince Charles went public in its battle with landlord Zedwell LSQ Ltd and its parent company, Criterion Capital, in early 2025, claiming that the developers were trying to “bully us out of the building”.

When negotiating an extension to the cinema’s lease, Zedwell reportedly asked to add a break clause allowing them to end the agreement if they received permission to develop the land.

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Topics:

London

Film

UK Jewish Film

Jewish film

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