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Police ban on antizionist protests in Swiss Cottage was not unlawful, judge says

Mr Justice Sweeting said the demonstrations and resulting counter-protests were causing ‘confrontation, police intervention, complaints and arrests’

September 22, 2026 13:40
Copy of 5. Swiss Cottage protest (X).png
Signs on display at a protest in Swiss Cottage, north London in 2024

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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A police ban on antizionist protests in a Jewish area of north London was not unlawful, a High Court judge has said.

The International Jewish Antizionist Network UK (Ijan-UK) held regular protests in the Swiss Cottage area between October 2023 and May 2025.

The demonstrations, sometimes held weekly on a Shabbat evening, prompted counter-protests by pro-Israel group Stop The Hate UK, causing “confrontation, police intervention, complaints and arrests”, Mr Justice Sweeting said.

The protests, which started after the Israeli response to the October 7 attacks, began outside the residence of the Israeli ambassador before moving to other areas in Swiss Cottage when legal restrictions were imposed by police.

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Topics:

Antizionism

Swiss Cottage

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