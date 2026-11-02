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Police arrest 325 outside US embassy at Palestine Action protest

The Met said 320 of those arrested were detained for expressing support for a proscribed organisation under the Terrorism Act

November 2, 2026 09:24
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Pro-Palestinian activists and supporters stage a protest in support of the proscribed group Palestine Action outside the US Embassy in London, on October 31, 2026. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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More than 300 demonstrators have been arrested after they gathered outside the US embassy in London in support of proscribed group Palestine Action.

Hundreds of people took part in the protest in Nine Elms, south-west London, on Saturday, with many holding signs reading: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

In a post on X on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said it had arrested 325 people, with the majority (320) detained for expressing support for a proscribed organisation under the Terrorism Act.

Expressing support for the group is an offence under the Terrorism Act after it was proscribed in June 2025.

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Topics:

Palestine Action

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