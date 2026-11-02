Police arrest 325 outside US embassy at Palestine Action protest

Many demonstrators applauded and chanted “free, free Palestine” as people were arrested and taken to police vans parked on Ponton Road, just off the embassy grounds, before being transferred to police stations on Saturday.

One protester climbed a tree outside the embassy during the gathering and could be seen waving a placard reading “God help us. Teachers who support Palestine. Palestine Action”, with the crowd below chanting “tree, tree Palestine”.

A pro-Palestinian activist is carried away by police officers after being arrested during a protest in support of the proscribed group Palestine Action outside the US Embassy in London, on October 31, 2026. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Others held signs reading “we are protesters, not terrorists” and “heroes, not terrorists”, while some wore keffiyehs and waved Palestinian flags.

Officers started arresting some demonstrators one by one around midday on Saturday, sometimes carrying them if they refused to walk.

A retired lawyer who travelled from his home in Cumbria to attend the protest said he was there because he “feared for our liberties”.

Charles Allison, 75, told the Press Association: “I decided that I ought to try and do something, and this is the little bit that I’m doing.

“I fear for our civil liberties, which are being devalued and watered down, even by this new Labour Government.

“So I’m dejected, but enthused that there are so many wonderful people protesting.”

Organised by activist group Defend Our Juries, the protest took place before an appeal at the Supreme Court against Palestine Action’s designation as a terror group on November 4.

Asked why he was protesting on Saturday, Mr Allison told PA: “To show that there is no declining level of protest.

“I hope the Supreme Court justices, they won’t necessarily be influenced by it, but I hope that they will take a long-term view of what is happening in this country and decide that the proscription was unlawful, as I believe it was.

“I speak as an ex-lawyer, so it’s uncomfortable for me to break the law deliberately. But I felt that I could do no other.”

Mr Allison was taken away by two police officers just before 1pm, after he was told he posed a “threat”.

A Defend Our Juries spokesperson said arrests on Saturday took the total number of people detained for defying the ban to more than 4,000 since July 2025, which they said was “truly dystopian”.

The spokesperson said: “The ban on Palestine Action was straight out of (US President Donald) Trump’s playbook so it’s fitting that this significant milestone has been reached on Halloween and outside the US embassy, laying bare the terrifying attacks on free speech that this authoritarian ban has unleashed.

“That is what the proscription of Palestine Action was always about – (former PM Sir Keir) Starmer’s government appeasing Trump and the Israeli weapons companies that Palestine Action disrupted, not about any kind of terrorist threat.

“How can (Prime Minister) Andy Burnham possibly justify arrests today for holding up words which, just weeks ago, were deemed to be below the criminal threshold when expressed by the wife of his own national security adviser?

“This makes a further mockery of the proscription, which becomes more impossible to sustain by the day.”

The group said one of those arrested on Saturday was human rights lawyer Margaret Owen, 94.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski on Saturday described a video of Ms Owen’s arrest, posted on X, as: “This is truly dystopian.

“Not in our name.”

Lauren Wallace, 36, told PA she had taken her four-year-old daughter Lilah to the demonstration to show her “the power of protest and how important it is to be political”.

She said: “My mum’s here today to hold a sign, and I’m unbelievably proud of her and respect her so much for doing it.

“And I think, in her words, she maybe has like a freedom to do it that me, with a young daughter and a job, probably don’t have.

“So I came to support her and show solidarity with her, and also to, I guess, show my daughter the power of protest and how important it is to be political and, if anything, I hope Lilah’s way more political and radical than I am because I think that’s what the world kind of needs.”

On the location of the protest, Defend Our Juries said the US had “not shied away” from participation in the Palestine conflict.

In August, the US government announced sanctions against Palestine Action, designating it a terror group.

A Section 35 dispersal order was in place in parts of London, covering the embassy grounds, from 8am to 11pm on Saturday.

Another demonstration in support of Palestine Action took place outside the US consulate near Holyrood in Edinburgh on Saturday.

No arrests were made there, Police Scotland said.