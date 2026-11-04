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Police arrest 27 protesters outside Supreme Court as appeal against Palestine Action ban begins

The group’s co-founder Huda Ammori is appealing the proscription

November 4, 2026 18:51
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Police officers remove protesters from outside the Supreme Court ahead of a hearing on the appeal against the proscription of Palestine Action on November 4, 2026 (Jordan Pettitt/Press Association)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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Police arrested 27 protesters outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday as justices heard an appeal against the ban on Palestine Action.

Group co-founder Huda Ammori is taking a legal battle against the Government’s decision to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws to the UK’s highest court in a bid to quash the prohibition.

Demonstrators assembled outside the central London court before the start of the hearing, with police officers seen carrying several people away into nearby vans.

The Metropolitan Police later said 27 people had been arrested on suspicion of displaying support for a proscribed organisation.

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Topics:

Palestine Action

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