Voices of the Holocaust said: "It is with enormous sadness that Voices of the Holocaust announces the untimely passing of our visionary Founder, remarkable Artistic Director, and dear friend, Cate Hollis.

"Cate was an inspiration to so many. Through her dedicated work, she reached thousands of young lives – both during her decades as a drama teacher, when she was the youngest female Head of Drama in the country, and most impressively, over the last 15 years through her selfless mission to educate about the atrocities of the Holocaust and their relevance in today's world.

“Through her powerful plays, Cate ensured that education about the Holocaust could be experienced through first-hand survivor testimony.”

Hollis had an extensive background in theatre and education, working as a drama teacher, examiner and arts adviser before establishing Voices of the Holocaust in 2012.

She held several postgraduate qualifications and was recognised for her contribution to diversity, human rights and Holocaust education.

Among her other notable achievements was her selection as a baton bearer for the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Wheeller, who co-wrote the production with Hollis, shared his devastation following the news.

"Life is fragile. Yesterday I heard the tragic news of Cate Hollis' untimely passing," he wrote on social media.

He described her as "the inspiration and driving force behind our play", adding: "The news has truly shaken me."

Paying tribute to her work as a director, he continued: "Cate's production of Kindness was awe-inspiring and went way beyond anything my imagination could have conceived.

“It was one of the most accomplished touring productions I've ever witnessed.

"That Cate succeeded in bringing this production to nearly 50,000 young people across the UK over the last few years, particularly in the current climate, is a remarkable legacy.”

The impact of Hollis's work was also evident at Wirral Grammar School for Girls, whose drama department shared a tribute following her death.

The school revealed that more than 1,000 students had seen her production and participated in workshops since its partnership with Hollis began in 2022.

Describing her as a “remarkable pioneer in drama, theatre and Holocaust education”, the department praised the sensitivity with which she brought survivors' experiences to the stage.

"Cate held a very special place in the hearts of our Drama Department," it said.

The school also highlighted her work with its A-Level drama students, who collaborated with Hollis on original theatre inspired by the testimony of survivor Mindu Hornick.

“Her influence extended beyond the stage,” the department said.

“Cate was a passionate advocate for amplifying marginalised voices, challenging injustice and using theatre to create meaningful and lasting change.”

Remembering her as a friend as well as a colleague, the school described her as “kind, generous and inspiring”.

“We are incredibly grateful for the time we shared with her and for the legacy she leaves behind,” it continued.

“Thank you, Cate. We will miss you enormously, but your work, your message and your commitment to kindness will continue to inspire generations to come.”

The Fringe Theatre Awards also paid tribute. Its statement described her as “a dedicated ally to the Jewish community who used her skills as a teacher and director to help young people understand the Holocaust and why it still matters”.

In its own tribute, Voices of the Holocaust said her death had left "a gap in how theatre can be used to educate and collaborate with others to achieve a profound and long-lasting impact”.

The organisation confirmed that it would now be up to others to continue safeguarding her work.

“Now, as the final curtain falls on Voices of the Holocaust, we can only strive to safeguard Cate's work and protect her legacy for the benefit of future generations,” it said.