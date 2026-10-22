Palestine Poppy creator wrote book for teens saying crucifying ‘fornicators’ can be a ‘blessing from Allah’

Ismail also authored the 2025 book An Introduction to Challenging Topics for Muslim Teens, Book One in which he explains Sharia Law to young people.

An Introduction To Challenging Topics For Muslim Teens by Abdul Qader Ismail (Image: Amazon) [Missing Credit]

In Chapter 5, titled “The Death Penalty and Hudud Punishments”, he writes: “Religious scholars have described the Shariah for every part of our life from the cradle to the grave. It is a great blessing of Allah that He has given us these laws.”

Ismail goes on to say that punishments for crimes such as stealing something valuable, “fornication or adultery” and “drinking alcohol” include stoning, whipping, crucifixion and amputation.

In the conclusion of the chapter, he writes: “In the Shariah there are some very severe punishments, but they are for crimes that would harm the wider community if they were allowed to spread.

“However, Allah’s mercy is such that these punishments are meant to serve as a deterrent, a reminder of Allah’s intense displeasure, and any excuse is found to not apply them. Even when they are put into practice it is still a blessing from Allah, since it will mean we pay for our sins in this life and avoid punishment in the hereafter.”

The book adds that punishments should only be imposed by a court and that Muslims in non-Sharia counties should abide by their country’s legal system.

In a second edition of the book, Ismail describes same-sex attraction as a “test from Allah”, and that homosexual relationships are wrong.

“Even if we have homosexual feelings, we would not be able to act upon them without displeasing Allah… Having homosexual feelings is not a sin, and if we pray to Allah to help us and we do not act upon our feelings, Allah will be pleased with us.”

Commenting on the “cancer” post, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage told the Telegraph: “The NHS should sack him immediately. We cannot have views like this working in our health service.”

Lord Austin, who is a board member and director of Jewish Chronicle Media Ltd, said the “cancer” post was “absolutely disgusting.

“No one with views like these should be anywhere near the treatment of children. The General Medical Council must investigate these reports immediately.”

Ismail was revealed as the creator of the “Palestine Poppy” – a remembrance badge in the colours of the Palestinian flag which is for sale on eBay for £1.78.

The Palestine Poppy is for sale on eBay for £1.78, created by Abdul Qader Ismail (Image: eBay/ Palestine Poppy) [Missing Credit]

The poppy is listed as “not for profit” and its description says that money will go towards Palestinian charities as well as “organisations working to educate people about the region’s history and current situation and bring about the end to the occupation and war crimes through legal routes”.

Stuart Fawcett, a former Royal Navy officer who is now a Labour councillor for North East Derbyshire District Council, told the Telegraph that the poppy was an attempt to “hijack our national symbol of resistance”.

Shadow Defence Minister David Reed said: “The greatest disrespect we can show to those who sacrificed their lives for us is to turn their remembrance into a political battleground. The fallen deserve our gratitude, not our agendas.”

Ismail and the Greens have been contacted by the JC.