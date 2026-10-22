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Palestine Poppy creator wrote book for teens saying crucifying ‘fornicators’ can be a ‘blessing from Allah’

Green Party member and NHS paediatrician Abdul Qader Ismail, who co-proposed the ‘Zionism is racism’ policy, also shared post saying Israel is a ‘cancer’

October 22, 2026 09:56
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Abdul Qader Ismail is the co-sponsor of the Greens' Zionism is Racism motion (Image: LinkedIn/ Abdul Qader Ismail)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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The creator of the “Palestine Poppy” wrote a book for young people saying that punishments such as stoning and crucifixion can be a “blessing from Allah”.

Abdul Qader Ismail, 41, an NHS paediatrician from Birmingham, was this week accused of “hijacking” Remembrance Day when he was revealed to have been selling poppy badges in the colours of the Palestinian flag.

But it has since emerged that he shared a now-deleted post on Facebook suggesting Israel is a cancer.

It has further been revealed that as a member of Greens for Palestine, he was one of the 300 activists to have proposed the party’s notorious ‘Zionism is racism’ motion, which passed at their conference. 

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