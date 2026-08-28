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Pro-Palestine activists appear in court accused of causing £1.3m damage to military tech company

Rhae Rivers, Eleni Allan Padilla and Maryam Mahmoud were found with angle grinders, sledgehammers, crowbars and Palestine flags, according to prosecutors

August 28, 2026 12:53
OldBailey.jpg
External view of the Old Bailey on August 21, 2016 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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Three pro-Palestine activists have appeared in court accused of breaking into a military technology company and causing an estimated £1.3 million of damage.

Rhae Rivers, 39, Eleni Allan Padilla, 20, and Maryam Mahmoud, 22, are charged with criminal damage and burglary over allegations that they forced entry into Ultra Intelligence and Communications in Tring, Hertfordshire, on July 9.

Prosecutor Nicholas Berry told a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday that the group had allegedly broken through glass doors at the front of the property and caused extensive damage inside.

Satellite dishes and electronic equipment were among the property allegedly damaged, it was heard.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Pro-Palestine protests

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