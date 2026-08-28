Pro-Palestine activists appear in court accused of causing £1.3m damage to military tech company

Three pro-Palestine activists have appeared in court accused of breaking into a military technology company and causing an estimated £1.3 million of damage.

Rhae Rivers, 39, Eleni Allan Padilla, 20, and Maryam Mahmoud, 22, are charged with criminal damage and burglary over allegations that they forced entry into Ultra Intelligence and Communications in Tring, Hertfordshire, on July 9.

Prosecutor Nicholas Berry told a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday that the group had allegedly broken through glass doors at the front of the property and caused extensive damage inside.

Satellite dishes and electronic equipment were among the property allegedly damaged, it was heard.