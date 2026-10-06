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‘Palestine Action’ raid on factory caused extensive damage, court told

Nine defendants are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of criminal damage, burglary with intent and violent disorder

October 6, 2026 17:38
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The 'Lady of Justice', the 12-foot high statue on top of the dome of the Central Criminal Court, commonly known as the Old Bailey (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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Palestine Action supporters broke into a factory in Kent armed with sledgehammers, bolt cutters, smoke bombs and fireworks intent on causing as much damage as they could, a court has heard.

A security guard was sprayed with red paint and another had his Land Rover smashed up with him inside it during the early morning raid on Instro Precision in Sandwich on June 17 2024, the Old Bailey was told.

Nine men and women are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of criminal damage, burglary with intent and violent disorder.

Prosecutor Anne Whyte KC said the defendants intended to “cause as much damage to equipment inside the premises as they could” and were prepared for violence or the threat of violence if anyone got in their way.

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Topics:

Courts

Palestine Action

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