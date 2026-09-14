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Palestine Action protester wanted by police after absconding during trial

Sean Middlebrough was convicted of criminal damage in relation to an attack on an Elbit Systems factory in a separate trial last month, which can now be reported for the first time

September 14, 2026 14:29
Copy of GettyImages-2238740019.jpg
(Illustrative) A demonstrator holds a placard in Trafalgar Square during a protest in support of Palestine Action on October 4, 2025 in London, England (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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A Palestine Action supporter is wanted by police after absconding from jail in the middle of his Old Bailey trial.

Sean Middlebrough, 34, of Liverpool, was one of eight people accused of organising an attack on Israel-linked weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems’ factory in Filton, near Bristol, on August 6, 2024.

During the two-month trial, Middlebrough absconded from custody after being allowed out for three days to attend his brother’s wedding.

Having then failed to return to prison, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, but he remained at large, with speculation that he may have fled the country.

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Topics:

Palestine Action

Court and Crime

Courts

Police

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