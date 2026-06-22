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Palestine Action activists ‘planned Elbit attack to cause maximum damage’

The defendants allegedly aimed to ‘shut down’ the Israeli-headquartered defence firm’s site, adding they could ‘[ensure] its destruction with our brains and muscle’

June 22, 2026 16:24
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Lady Justice on top of Old Bailey the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales in London

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read

Eight Palestine Action supporters allegedly organised an attack to cause “the maximum amount of damage” to an Israel-linked weapons manufacturer in the UK, a court has heard.

The defendants are jointly charged with criminal damage and violent disorder at an Elbit Systems’ factory in Filton, near Bristol, on August 6 2024.

None of them was at the scene at the time, but their plans included compiling an equipment list, reconnaissance, and purchasing tools and weapons used by others, Deanna Heer KC told the Old Bailey on Monday.

The prosecutor said in her trial opening: “The defendants in the dock may not have gone to the premises that night, but they are equally responsible for what happened there because they were responsible for planning and organising the attack and ensuring that it was executed so that the maximum amount of damage was caused.”

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Topics:

Palestine Action

Court and Crime

Courts

Elbit

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