Palestine Action activists ‘planned Elbit attack to cause maximum damage’

The plan was to “shut Elbit down for as long as possible”, Heer said.

The defendants are William Plastow, 35, of Didsbury, Manchester; Ian Sanders, 47, of Leamington Spa, Warwickshire; Aleksandra Herbich, 41, of Brent, north-west London; Teuta Hoxha, 30, of Southwark, south-east London; Sean Middlebrough, 33, of Liverpool; Julija Brigadirova, 33, from Chorlton, Manchester; and Hannah Davidson, 53, and Madeleine Norman, 31, both from Edinburgh.

Police discovered a link to a planning document on Davidson’s phone that contained such a “level of detail” that “no one briefed on it could have been surprised at how events unfolded that night”, Heer said.

It stated their purpose was to: “Shut Elbit Down. This is our primary objective as Palestine Action. We can do that by sticking together and ensuring its destruction with our brains and muscle.”

Security guards were referred to as “Elbit Pigs” in the CryptPad document, which is an online, encrypted storage website, the court heard.

Alleged reconnaissance photographs taken by Hoxha appeared in another CryptPad item titled “Bristol Feltham Recce”, along with aerial views of the Filton factory, jurors were told.

Some of the defendants also met up in various locations in the days leading up to the incident.

Brigadirova, Hoxha, and Herbich met with Middlebrough in his home town of Liverpool on July 24, and the latter three were photographed on nearby Formby Beach the next day, the court heard.

Hoxha left for Bristol, and it is alleged that she carried out a reconnaissance trip at the Elbit factory on July 26.

The defendant photographed the factory and its security guards, and these images appeared on the Bristol Feltham Recce document, the court heard.

Meanwhile, Davidson was on the same day searching for aerial drone footage of Bristol and the Elbit site on YouTube, jurors were told.

She also allegedly downloaded instructions on how to modify a fire extinguisher to spray red paint.

On July 29, Davidson, Norman, Hoxha, and Herbich travelled to Manchester from their homes, the trial was told.

Two days later, Plastow spent hundreds of pounds in Manchester on items used in the attack, it is alleged.

Middlebrough transferred £600 to Plastow on July 31 and, later that day, Plastow bought head torches and rucksacks using cash and his Monzo card at Go Outdoors in Stockport, Greater Manchester, the court heard.

The next morning Plastow spent £716.42 in cash on items including sledgehammers, hammers, safety goggles, helmets, and bolt cutters at a Screwfix in Manchester.

Middlebrough paid him a further £290 and Plastow purchased more rucksacks for £149.95 at Decathlon in Stockport.

The defendants, except Plastow, travelled to Bristol where two rendezvous points had been booked – a campsite and an Airbnb, the court heard.

They arrived on August 4 and left the Bristol area in the hours after the incident.

Davidson was arrested at her home in Edinburgh on August 7 and is accused of being a “co-ordinator, with access to the action plan” and equipment list.

Plastow was arrested at home in Didsbury, Manchester on August 9 and his Monzo card allegedly used to buy items used in the attack was found hidden in a drain, the court heard.

Meanwhile, Sanders was arrested on August 10 in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, and is accused of transporting equipment to Bristol.

Various items linked to the attack were found at his home address in Leamington Spa, it is alleged.

Norman was arrested in Edinburgh on August 13 and prosecutors claim she “took a key organisational role in the attack” and was likely involved in subsequently publicising the incident.

Hoxha was arrested on November 19 in Crystal Palace Road, London, and “took an organisational role”, Ms Heer said.

Middlebrough was arrested on that date and is accused of organising the offences by transferring money to Plastow to buy tools.

He was present at the Liverpool meeting and the Airbnb “no doubt helping to clear it of any evidence which might incriminate the defendants”, Ms Heer said.

Brigadirova and Herbich were also arrested on November 19 at addresses in Manchester and London, respectively. Both allegedly co-ordinated events.

All of the defendants declined to answer questions in police interviews apart from when Plastow gave a prepared statement that he was in Manchester during the incident, prosecutors said.

The trial continues.